    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Land Component Commander Brig. Gen. Gregory T. Day addresses attendees during the Armed Forces Day event at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, May 17, 2023.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIRIN: 230517-Z-ZJ128-1003
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Armed Forces Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Salem
    Oregon Governor
    Armed Forces Day
    Oregon National Guard
    Civilian-Military Relations

