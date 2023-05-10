BELTON, Mo.–89th Sustainment Brigade (SB) held a change of command ceremony at the Belton Army Reserve Facility on May 07, 2023.



During the ceremony, Col. Jeremy Baran relinquished the command to Col. Jodi Morang. The time-honored ceremony marked the end to Baron’s leadership and guidance of the command that was headed since June 2021.



A change of command is a military tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility for a command. The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are exemplified in the unit’s colors. The passing of colors from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander establishes trust and signifies allegiance to the Soldiers and community that the unit is never without official leadership.



Baran has been a steadfast/thriving commander that leaves obvious signs the organization and soldiers thrived under his leadership.



The reviewing officer, Col. Janene Marshall-Gatling, interim Commanding General of 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, remarked with a clear overview of Baran incredible leadership and accomplishments as 89th SB commander.



“Col Baran brought a passion and desire to excel with him to this position, he challenged the brigade with setting the bar high, but also so these goals as achievable,” Marshall-Gatling remarked.



Marshall-Gatling then welcomed Morang, sharing with the audience that the 89th SB is transitioning into capable hands.



“The unit will truly be gaining a great leader with Col. Morang, I’ve heard nothing, but great things about her abilities,” said Marshall-Gatling, “she respects and values the team and I have no doubt she will bring great ideas and enthusiasm to the 89th sustainment brigade. All of you can feel confident, that you are getting an outstanding commander.”



During Baran’s outgoing speech, he reflected fondly on his time as brigade commander and gave credit to the 89th SB Soldiers for their hard work, innovation, communication, and continued efforts.



“My sincere thanks to all of you. This has been an incredible assignment where I have been incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by tremendous professionals who through your mentorship, leadership, and support have furthered my development as an Officer,” said Baron, “please know that I have learned much from each of you in some way or another. I will take these experiences forward and leverage them as I continue my personal journey. Our Army is a small place, and I know we will cross paths again, and I look forward to that day, when we can share a story, because after all facts tell and stories sell, and I know I have many stories from this assignment.”



Baran will assume the position as 377th Theatre Sustainment Command, chief of staff G5. He was grateful for the opportunity to be the 89th SB commander yet is fueled for Morang to take the position and looks forward to what she will bring to the table during future operations and charged her to “Get it Done.”



“I am humbled to assumed command of the 89th SB, I’ve joined a team with such a long and impressive history. I’ve heard nothing, but good things about this organization and I’m excited to serve our Soldiers, Civilians, and Families,” said Morang, “The 89th will continue to lead from the front, we will GET IT DONE.”

