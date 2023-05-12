Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    89th Sustainment Brigade (SB) held a change of command ceremony at the Belton Army Reserve Facility

    BELTON, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Capt. Candace Hoffman 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Darrin Campbell passes the unit flag to Col. Jeremy Baran for relinquishment of command to Col. Jodi Morang. The time-honored ceremony marked the end to Baron’s leadership and guidance of the command that was headed since June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Captain Candace Hoffman)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 15:52
    Location: BELTON, MO, US 
    reserve
    Kansas
    reserve component
    Change of Command COR

