89th Sustainment Brigade (SB) held a change of command ceremony at the Belton Army Reserve Facility

Command Sgt. Maj. Darrin Campbell passes the unit flag to Col. Jeremy Baran for relinquishment of command to Col. Jodi Morang. The time-honored ceremony marked the end to Baron’s leadership and guidance of the command that was headed since June 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Captain Candace Hoffman)
