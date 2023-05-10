Exchange’s PCS Headquarters Helps Military Families Make a Smooth Move

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has you covered this PCS season with a one-stop...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has you covered this PCS season with a one-stop online resource featuring everything you need for a painless move. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members and their families can find everything they need to make their permanent change of station (PCS) easier at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s online PCS headquarters.



At ShopMyExchange.com/PCS, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer offers resources and support for each stage of the moving process.



“Every service member and military family member knows how stressful PCS season can be,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s PCS headquarters has everything members of the military community need to make their next PCS smooth as possible.”



The online resource allows military families to:



• Download a PCS checklist, which includes steps to take at three months before the move up to the day of the arrival.

• Shop online tax-free for storage, luggage, vacuums, cleaning supplies, linens, dining and cookware, home security, furniture, office supplies and more.

• Visit the Mobile Center to shop for new cellphones and services.

• Set up TV and internet for the new location.

• Get connected with the new installation and find resources and supplies on the Digital Garrison app for Army PCS moves.

• Purchase in-home assembly and installation services from top-rated professionals in the continental United States including: home maintenance, smart home and home entertainment setup, moving and more.



Authorized military shoppers can also:

• Use the MILITARY STAR® card’s Pay Your Way plans to purchase tax-free, military-exclusive-priced items at PXs and BXs and ShopMyExchange.com.

• Receive military-exclusive pricing on car rentals with Avis and Sixt.

• Save 15% on storage solutions and 10% on moving services with PODS® Moving & Storage. (Conditions may apply.)

• Shop for a vehicle overseas with Military AutoSource using exclusive overseas military benefits.



Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians can visit ShopMyExchange.com/PCS to view resources and manage their move. For more information on the MILITARY STAR card, visit aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Facebook-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has you covered this PCS season with a one-stop online resource featuring everything you need for a painless move. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2pp.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange