Devour specialized treats at new Warrior Restaurant at Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.09.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The Knight's Lair Warrior Restaurant is the first of its kind, with specialized meals, a more comprehensive range of options, and the fuel necessary to improve our Soldiers' lives and the Army's readiness.

    This premiere Soldier supported dining facility is located in the European Theater and is the most modern warrior restaurant in the United States Army.

    The newly renovated Knight's Lair Warrior Restaurant celebrated its grand reopening on May 9, 2023. The refurbishment's focus on this facility represents a significant milestone in the Army Food Service Modernization Plan, which aims to provide our soldiers with high-quality, nutritious meals that meet their dietary needs and preferences.

    The Army Food Service Modernization Plan is a comprehensive initiative that seeks to improve the quality, variety, and availability of food at Army dining facilities across the globe.

    "The food tastes really good, but it also helps that the new DFAC is so much nicer than the other facilities," said Sgt. Charles Morrison, a Soldier assigned to the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. They have so many more options."

    The plan recognizes that good nutrition is essential to maintaining our Soldiers' health, fitness, and readiness, and it aims to provide them with the best possible dining experience.

    "Dining together is a time-honored tradition in the military, and it is one that helps to foster a sense of unity and belonging among Soldiers," said Col. Angel Estrada, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade. "This facility will provide a welcoming and inclusive space where Soldiers can come together to share a meal, swap stories, and build relationships."

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 09:38
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
