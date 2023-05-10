Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knight's Lair Grand Opening

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Angel Estrada, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, hosted the Grand Opening of the Knight's Lair Warrior Restaurant on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 9 May 2023. The celebration highlighted the achievements of Soldiers and civilians who worked on the large project and commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 7801242
    VIRIN: 230509-A-MP101-014
    Resolution: 4648x3103
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Knight's Lair Grand Opening, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th SB
    USAG Baumholder
    USArmy
    StrongEurope

