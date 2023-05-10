Knight's Lair Grand Opening

Col. Angel Estrada, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, hosted the Grand Opening of the Knight's Lair Warrior Restaurant on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 9 May 2023. The celebration highlighted the achievements of Soldiers and civilians who worked on the large project and commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

