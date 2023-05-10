Knight's Lair Grand Opening

Col. Angel Estrada, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, hosted the Grand Opening of the Knight's Lair Warrior Restaurant on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 9 May 2023. The celebration highlighted the achievements of Soldiers and civilians who worked on the large project and commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7801242
|VIRIN:
|230509-A-MP101-014
|Resolution:
|4648x3103
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
