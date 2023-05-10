Jacksonville, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the North Pacific Ocean

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2023) A Jacksonville, Florida native and 2005 graduate of Riverside High School is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Chief Petty Officer Robert Williams is a Gunner’s Mate, also known as GM’s, serving aboard USS John Finn, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I joined the Navy shortly after graduating high school,” said Williams. “I needed a sense of purpose, wanted to see the world, and pursue a college degree.”



First established in 1794, the rate of Gunner’s Mate is not only one of the Navy’s original ratings, but also one of the eight original ratings accepted into the Chief Petty Officer’s Mess upon its establishment in 1893. Of the eleven rates that were established by the Naval Act of 1794, six still exist to this day.



“My rate, Gunner’s Mate, signifies a group of individuals who maintain the Navy’s weaponry and are willing to put themselves before others to ensure that our ship armament is ready when called upon to fight and win,” said Williams. “The GM rate is vital to the Navy because you need someone mature enough to move dangerous weapons and ordnance to arm the fleet and crazy enough to enjoy it.”



Gunner’s Mates are experts in all things related to modern naval weaponry. They maintain, control, and operate almost all weapons systems aboard ships, from rifles and handguns to the ship’s manned machine guns and MK 45 - 5-inch, 54 caliber guns. In the simplest terms, if it puts holes in things or blows stuff up, it’s the responsibility of GM’s. There are other things that Williams enjoys about the job, though.



“I chose the GM rate because the detailer told me I would get to blow things up,” Williams said, laughing. “But my favorite part of the job is training and leading my Sailors to be their best self, which in turn makes me better both professionally and personally. In fact, my favorite naval experience was when I was instructing students on tactics, techniques, and procedures at the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Det. Chesapeake, Virginia.”



USS John Finn was commissioned on July 15, 2013 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and was named after Lt. John Finn, the first living recipient of the Medal of Honor during World War 2 for “extraordinary heroism, distinguished service, and devotion beyond the call of duty.” During the first attack on Naval Air Station, Kaneohe Bay on December 7, 1941, Finn secured and manned a .50 caliber machine gun in an exposed section of the parking ramp which was under heavy fire. Despite being wounded several times, Finn continued to man this gun and return enemy fire until ordered to seek medical treatment. After receiving first-aid treatment he returned to the squadron area and actively supervised the rearming of returning planes. The ship’s motto is attributed to Finn and is one of Williams’ favorite things about the ship and her crew.



“The motto “Stand fast and fight” really embodies the warrior ethos; to keep fighting no matter what comes your way,” said Williams. “It’s one of my favorite things about this ship. The crew really takes it to heart and fight through every challenge they meet on a daily basis.”



John Finn recently shifted homeports from San Diego to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Williams can’t wait to enjoy the culture in Japan.



“I’m enjoying my time in Japan so far,” said Williams. “The food is great, the people are polite, and the culture and history is interesting. Plus, I enjoy anime, so what’s not to like?”



One thing that can make being forward-deployed easier for both the Sailor and the family that they leave behind is the support that they give to each other. Sometimes that support is shown through communication, keeping each other up-to-date on their lives through emails and photos sent back home.



“I’ve got a teddy bear, Sailor Bearbie, who I brought with me,” said Williams. “The story behind Sailor Bearbie started prior to our homeport shift from San Diego to Yokosuka, Japan. My wife Ro, thought that Sailor Bearbie would be a cool way for me to show my 6-year-old daughter, Norah, the different places that I visit. Ro also thought that photos of Sailor Bearbie and I could be something that Norah could look forward to. I received authorization for Sailor Bearbie to man the rails in his dress whites while pulling into Hawaii. Since then, Sailor Bearbie has had the honor of meeting and taking photos with several officers, has manned a .50 caliber machine gun mount, manned one of the Warlord helicopters while traversing, and even stood in the same gun mount position as Lt. (Ret.) John William Finn who repelled enemy fighters during the battle of Kaneohe Bay.”



The Navy was established on October 13, 1775 and while many things have changed in the nearly 250 years since, there are elements of the past that still exist in today’s Navy. Support from family is one of the things that can make serving in the military easier, and you can travel the world. The hours are going to be long, the work is going to be hard, and you’re going to learn some life lessons. These similarities connect the Sailors of today to the Sailors of days gone by in an almost universal way. Williams has been in the Navy for nearly 18 years and in that time he has learned some important life lessons.



“Something that I learned throughout my time in the Navy is that no matter how hard you try, one person cannot do it all,” said Williams. “The Navy requires a team effort to complete its mission. I have been regularly inspired by the people around me who had the urge to quit during tough times, but refused to do so because of the Sailors standing next to them. I hope to inspire and motivate the people around me by teaching them that true strength is realized when faced with great adversity. You can’t stop. You can’t quit. You’ve just got to keep moving forward.”



John Finn is forward-deployed to Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

