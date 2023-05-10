Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230515-N-CD453-2799 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Robert Williams, from Jacksonville, Florida, carries a 9mm. handgun to the firing line during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7800857
|VIRIN:
|230515-N-CD453-2799
|Resolution:
|5710x3807
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
Jacksonville, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the North Pacific Ocean
