    Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230515-N-CD453-2799 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Robert Williams, from Jacksonville, Florida, carries a 9mm. handgun to the firing line during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Jacksonville, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the North Pacific Ocean

