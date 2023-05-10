Exchange Shoppers Support AER, AFAF with $1.5 Million in 2022 Donations

Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers’ generosity continues to help lift up...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers’ generosity continues to help lift up service members, retirees and military families. In 2022, Exchange shoppers donated more than $1.5 million to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF). Learn more about how you can donate at the Exchange: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2oU see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers’ generosity continues to help lift up service members, retirees and military families. In 2022, Exchange shoppers donated more than $1.5 million to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF).



AER and AFAF provide financial assistance, sponsor scholarships for military family members and offer community programs to make life better for service members and their families.



“At the Exchange, we’re family serving family,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “When one family member is going through a tough time, the rest band together to give strength and support. That is what Exchange shoppers do with their continued support of AER and AFAF.”



Shoppers at the PX, BX or Express can add a $1 donation to AER or AFAF when checking out. Shoppers who wish to give more can speak with a cashier at checkout to donate in any amount. Online donations can be made in $5 increments at ShopMyExchange.com.



“The donations by Exchange shoppers make a tremendous difference to the Soldiers, retirees and Army families who turn to AER for help,” said retired Lt. Gen. Raymond V. Mason, AER director. “The partnership with the Exchange continues to help AER be there when our Soldiers need us most.”



The Exchange has partnered with the military relief funds since 2017 to offer shoppers the option of donating at checkout. Since then, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $6.5 million.



“Exchange shoppers have continued to show their generosity year after year,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “These donations are helping change the lives of their fellow Wingmen who are in need of a little extra support from their military family.”



To learn more about the Exchange’s support for the funds, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give.



About the Exchange: Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



About AER: Created in 1942, Army Emergency Relief’s mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and relieve financial distress of Soldiers and Army Families. Learn more about AER programs at www.armyemergencyrelief.org.



About AFAF: The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need (active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses). The four charities provide support in an emergency, with educational needs, or help to secure a retirement home for widows or widowers of our Air Force members in need of financial assistance. For more information, visit http://www.afassistancefund.org.



