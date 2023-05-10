Open House Set for May 30 for Public Review of Draft Broken Bow Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House May 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. within the Southeastern Oklahoma State University, ET Dunlap Center, McCurtain County Campus, 2805 N.E. Lincoln Road, Idabel, Oklahoma to allow public review of the 2023 Draft Broken Bow Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment.



The public open house will give an overview of the proposed changes to the current Broken Bow Lake Master Plan, provide instructions on how to submit comments, and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.



A 30-day public comment period will begin May 30, 2023, and end June 29, 2023. For those unable to attend the public open house, the draft Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment, comment form with instructions, and a presentation covering the same topics covered in the open house will be available for download beginning May 30, 2023, on the Tulsa District website: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans/



The Master Plan is a vital tool produced and used by USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of USACE-administered lands and resources for present and future generations. The Master Plan provides direction for appropriate management, use, development, enhancement, protection, and conservation of the natural, cultural, and manmade resources at Broken Bow Lake. It presents an inventory and analysis of land resources, resource management objectives, land use classifications, a resource use plan for each land use classification, current and projected park facility needs, an analysis of existing and anticipated resource use, and anticipated influences on overall project operation and management.



The most recent Master Plan for Broken Bow Lake was approved in 1979.



Written comments, suggestions, and questions can be submitted to USACE staff at the open house or mailed to Shae Harrison, Lower Red River Area Manager, P.O. Box 99, Sawyer Oklahoma, 74756. Comments can also be emailed to CESWT-OD-RBRBSWT@USACE.ARMY.MIL.

