    The 36 CRSS and the 327 AS give back to the Cebu community

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.16.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and the 327th Airlift Squadron, Arkansas Air National Guard, collaborated together during Balikatan 2023, to volunteer for the Children’s Joy Foundation in Cebu, Philippines, April 22, 2023. Tasks ranged from organizing activities with the children, to giving them food and toys and repairing the CJFI Cebu Residential Facility.

    “We cleaned up the area, painted the buildings and played with the children,” said Capt. Teddy Barbosa, 36th CRSS mission commander. “The best part of the whole experience was definitely the interaction with the kids. They put on a concert for us, and it was a delight to see the joy on their faces.”

    Volunteering at the orphanage not only benefited the children, but also provided personal growth and a deeper understanding of different cultures for the Airmen.

    “This experience taught me the valuable lesson to always be grateful for what you have, regardless of who you are,” said MSgt. Richard Wilkins, 36th CRSS air advisor.

    This was the first community engagement event the 36th CRSS held in another country. The successful event was the beginning of a trend for the squadron to engage with the communities regularly and forge meaningful relationships.

    “We do military training with these countries, but we should also take the time to do something with the community,” said Barbosa. “You don’t know what’s going on in the community or what help they may need until you are out there looking for it.”

    36th CRSS and the 327th AS give back to the Cebu community

    TAGS

    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Community engagement
    36th Contingency Response Support Squadron
    Children’s Joy Foundation

