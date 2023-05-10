Airmen from the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and the 327th Airlift Squadron, Arkansas Air National Guard, collaborated together during Balikatan 2023, to volunteer for the Children’s Joy Foundation in Cebu, Philippines, April 22, 2023. Tasks ranged from organizing activities with the children, to giving them food and toys and repairing the CJFI Cebu Residential Facility. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 01:10
|Photo ID:
|7798124
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-NI202-1017
|Resolution:
|1024x577
|Size:
|144.53 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 36th CRSS and the 327th AS give back to the Cebu community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 36 CRSS and the 327 AS give back to the Cebu community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT