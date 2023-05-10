Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th CRSS and the 327th AS give back to the Cebu community

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.22.2023

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 36th Contingency Response Support Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and the 327th Airlift Squadron, Arkansas Air National Guard, collaborated together during Balikatan 2023, to volunteer for the Children’s Joy Foundation in Cebu, Philippines, April 22, 2023. Tasks ranged from organizing activities with the children, to giving them food and toys and repairing the CJFI Cebu Residential Facility. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Community engagement
    36CRSS
    Children’s Joy Foundation

