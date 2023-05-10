Readout for Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Vice Adm. Brad Cooper's Video Call with Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars

MANAMA, Bahrain – Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, spoke with Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean (ALINDIEN) Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars during a video call, May 13.



The leaders discussed opportunities for NAVCENT and ALINDIEN joint forces to enhance regional cooperation together, as NAVCENT works with allies and partners to bolster maritime security collaboration.



In coordination with French assets operating in the area, the United States is increasing the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling in and around the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s recent unlawful merchant vessel seizures.



NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al Mandeb.

