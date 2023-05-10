Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readout for Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Vice Adm. Brad Cooper's Video Call with Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (May 13, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, conducts a video call from Manama, Bahrain, with Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars, May 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.14.2023 06:10
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    NAVCENT
    5th fleet
    ALINDIEN

