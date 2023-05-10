MANAMA, Bahrain (May 13, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, conducts a video call from Manama, Bahrain, with Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars, May 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
Readout for Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Vice Adm. Brad Cooper's Video Call with Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars
