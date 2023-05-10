NAVSUP FLC San Diego Chiefs Mess hosts advancement seminar for First Class Petty Officers

Photo By Tristan Pavlik | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics San Diego Chiefs Mess hosted a...... read more read more Photo By Tristan Pavlik | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics San Diego Chiefs Mess hosted a three-session workshop to equip First Class Petty Officers with the skills and knowledge necessary for the upcoming selection board. The program included coverage of advancement procedures, leadership development, and feedback on how to prepare a competitive selection board package. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics San Diego Chiefs Mess hosted a three-session workshop to equip First Class Petty Officers with the skills and knowledge necessary for the upcoming selection board. The program included coverage of advancement procedures, leadership development, and feedback on how to prepare a competitive selection board package.



“This workshop provided the opportunity to both speak with leaders who have sat the board and receive mentorship from other commands. Learning about the diversity in rates and platforms gave me the insight I needed to strengthen my package. I was given constructive feedback from very experienced Master Chiefs,” said Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Roy Roberts, NAVSUP FLC San Diego. “I will be sure to utilize all the guidance that I was given.”



In the first session, the Chiefs Mess facilitated a guided presentation of the Navy Enlisted Selection Boards brief. This provided First Class Petty Officers with vital information and insights into the process, including the selection criteria, procedures, package requirements and expectations.



The second part of the workshop consisted of a two stage Selection Board Package review. Senior Chief Petty Officers and Chief Petty Officers observed these events to learn how to better counsel sailors and gain further understanding of the evaluation process.



The first stage entailed the board eligible First Class Petty Officers presenting their initial packages to NAVSUP FLCSD Master Chief Petty Officers for evaluation, review for completeness of records, and suggestions on areas of improvement.



“We held these package critiques because we want our sailors to understand that these packages tell the story of their naval career,” explained Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Tommy Walker, NAVSUP FLCSD. “It is their responsibility, to review their records and demonstrate the commitment to growth.”



For the second stage, four MPCOs with board experience, joined the NAVSUP MCPOs, to conduct a final package review. For most of the participants, these MCPOs will be the last stop before they submit their packages. The MPCO’s provided each sailor an objective assessment to help them their package and improve their competitive positioning for the upcoming board.



“Local supply community Master Chief Petty Officers gave their time and knowledge to empower these Sailors. They are fostering the development of our future leaders. The end-goal is to ensure these First Class Petty Officers are prepared for advancement, either this season or the next,” said Logistics Specialist Master Chief Petty Officer Jose Carbarcas, NAVSUP FLCSD.



The workshop series not only equipped sailors with valuable information but helped them build relationships with senior enlisted leaders and receive guidance on excelling in their careers.



“This was an invaluable leadership development opportunity for everyone involved, we hope this workshop will encourage sailors to enhance their qualifications and pass their experience and knowledge on to their fellow shipmates,” remarked NASUP FLCSD Command Master Chief Larry Gordon. “Selection Boards are the most impactful career evaluations in the Navy. Therefore, having an understanding of how the process works is crucial.”



