Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics San Diego Chiefs Mess hosted a three-session workshop to equip First Class Petty Officers with the skills and knowledge necessary for the upcoming selection board. The program included coverage of advancement procedures, leadership development, and feedback on how to prepare a competitive selection board package.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 17:30 Photo ID: 7794235 VIRIN: 230508-D-NT238-765 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 2.63 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Class Petty Officers Meet with Master Chief Petty Officers to discuss their selection board packages [Image 2 of 2], by Tristan Pavlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.