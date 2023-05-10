First Class Petty Officers Meet with Master Chief Petty Officers to discuss their selection board packages

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics San Diego Chiefs Mess hosted a three-session workshop to equip First Class Petty Officers with the skills and knowledge necessary for the upcoming selection board. The program included coverage of advancement procedures, leadership development, and feedback on how to prepare a competitive selection board package.
NAVSUP FLC San Diego Chiefs Mess hosts advancement seminar for First Class Petty Officers
