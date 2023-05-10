Vandenberg Space Force Base Debuts Enlisted Strategy Course

Fourteen Air and Space Force non-commissioned officers attended the first-ever Basic Enlisted Strategic Thinking (BEST) joint professional development course at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Education Center from May 8-12, 2023.



Master Sgt. Danniel DeJesus, from Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., created the course and Master Sgt. Bond Aulik, Team Vandenberg Development Advisor, brought it to Vandenberg. The course covered topics such as critical and strategic thinking, as well as how to create effective bullet background papers, which are the gateway to creating new policies.



The class mentor, Senior Master Sgt. Seth Hogan, 55th Combat Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, ensured each participant understood how to apply the content effectively.



In addition to academics, the class benefited from discussions with guest speakers U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30’s senior enlisted leaders.



As part of the capstone exercise, students presented their ideas and papers to a panel consisting of Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Jaehnig, Delta 5, Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Blanda, 377th Test and Evaluation Group, Chief Master Sgt. Steven Byer, 30th Security Forces Squadron, Chief Master Sgt. Sonora Vasquez, 30th Force Support Squadron.



“The impetus for our enlisted professional development courses is to develop leaders of competence and character,” said Aulik.



Additional courses for non-commissioned officers include the NCO Professional Enhancement Seminar (NCOPES) and the Front-Line Supervisor Course (FSC).



The multi-day NCOPES seminar reinforces the charges taken by NCOs and continues developing sound leaders for the future.



The inaugural FSC, designed by Aulik in collaboration with senior non-commissioned officers across the base, kicked off earlier this year. “The course was unique in that it brought together supervisors who graduated from Airman Leadership School within the past two years, enabling highly focused conversations about front-line supervisor issues,” said Aulik. Topics included effective communication, enforcing standards, empathetic leadership, and military writing.



"NCOs are the backbone of the U.S. military, and deliberately developing them is a top priority. I am very proud of the work our team has done putting together three distinct learning events. With the BEST course added to our two other courses, we now have something to benefit every NCO on Vandenberg regardless of experience. We're putting the emphasis in the right place, building empowered leaders who can take care of Airmen and Guardians,” said Jennings.



For all courses and general information about Vandenberg and Enlisted Development, use: The Vandenberg Space Force Base Enlisted Development Guide (https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/11586/Shared%20Documents/Vandenberg%20Enlisted%20Development%20Guide.pdf)

