USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Conducts Change of Command

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2023) Cmdr. Brian Bungay relieved Cmdr. Wayne S. Gehman as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) during a ceremony pier side at Naval Base San Diego aboard the ship, May 12.

As Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE’s training ship commanding officer, Gehman developed a winning culture and excellent command climate for his own crew. Further, he led, mentored, and trained four other crews through their certification exercises to deploy the most self-sufficient and operationally prepared crews to the Indo-Pacific region.

“Being the commanding officer of the squadron’s training ship has given me the opportunity to operate, train, and learn with not only my own stellar crew, but alongside multiple crews across the waterfront,” said Gehman. “The Independence-variant LCS community capitalizes on our training hulls to deliver the most operationally-prepared ships to complete Fleet mission tasking over the horizon.”

Under Gehman’s command, the Kansas City received the 2022 Retention Excellence award that recognized the command’s high reenlistment rate and low attrition rate, evidence of the crew’s dedication to retaining the best talent in the U.S. naval force. Additionally, the crew supported mission tasking throughout the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Bungay, a native of Modesto, Calif., was previously the commanding officer of Jackson Blue crew.

Kansas City, homeported in San Diego, Calif., is the training ship for Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 17:42 Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: MODESTO, CA, US