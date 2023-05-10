Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPG engineers talk careers with local students

    YPG engineers talk careers with local students

    Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Simulation Branch Chief Carlos Anaya (left) and...... read more read more

    SOMERTON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    What do you want to be when you grown up?

    For adolescents, the question oftentimes is ill-defined.

    To help fill in the blanks, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Simulation Branch Chief Carlos Anaya and Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team Integrator Steve Flores spent the morning of May 12 in Somerton, Arizona at Somerton Middle School’s Career Day.

    The engineers talked with six different classrooms full of students about YPG’s important mission testing virtually every piece of equipment a Soldier is likely to shoot, drive, or wear.

    Both Anaya and Flores hail from Somerton and shared the facets of their job testing military equipment. They also talked about their first experiences hearing about YPG at career day events when they were the students’ age.

    “I think it’s important,” Flores said of the event. “Young kids need to be exposed to as many career options as possible: if you don’t know what is out there, you don’t know what to chase.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 16:13
    Story ID: 444686
    Location: SOMERTON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG engineers talk careers with local students, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    YPG engineers talk careers with local students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Career Day
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT