YPG engineers talk careers with local students

Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Simulation Branch Chief Carlos Anaya (left) and Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team Integrator Steve Flores (right) spent the morning of May 12 in Somerton, Arizona at Somerton Middle School's Career Day.

What do you want to be when you grown up?



For adolescents, the question oftentimes is ill-defined.



To help fill in the blanks, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Simulation Branch Chief Carlos Anaya and Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team Integrator Steve Flores spent the morning of May 12 in Somerton, Arizona at Somerton Middle School’s Career Day.



The engineers talked with six different classrooms full of students about YPG’s important mission testing virtually every piece of equipment a Soldier is likely to shoot, drive, or wear.



Both Anaya and Flores hail from Somerton and shared the facets of their job testing military equipment. They also talked about their first experiences hearing about YPG at career day events when they were the students’ age.



“I think it’s important,” Flores said of the event. “Young kids need to be exposed to as many career options as possible: if you don’t know what is out there, you don’t know what to chase.”