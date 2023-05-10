Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPG engineers talk careers with local students

    YPG engineers talk careers with local students

    SOMERTON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Simulation Branch Chief Carlos Anaya (left) and Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team Integrator Steve Flores (right) spent the morning of May 12 in Somerton, Arizona at Somerton Middle School’s Career Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 7794030
    VIRIN: 230512-D-GD561-100
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: SOMERTON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG engineers talk careers with local students, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    YPG engineers talk careers with local students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Career Day
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT