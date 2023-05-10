NUWC Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office has a new leader

Photo By David Stoehr | Mark Dalton was recently selected as head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Mark Dalton was recently selected as head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office and works with command leadership to help guide strategic communication with the workforce. Dalton has been with Division Newport since 2014 and has 22 years of combined military and civilian technical experience. see less | View Image Page

Mark Dalton was recently selected as head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office.



Formerly Division Newport’s chief strategist, Dalton works with command leadership to help guide strategic communication with the workforce.



“Having open and honest communication lines across all levels of the organization is critical to our ability to make progress,” Dalton said. “Making connections across organizational boundaries and working together toward common goals will be a key contributor to our future successes.”



Dalton, a resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has worked at Division Newport since 2014 and has 22 years of combined military and civilian technical experience. He has applied his skills as a computer scientist, innovator, and leader by developing new fleet technologies, introducing the workforce to new communications tools, and executing a cybersecurity strategy that ensures the command's technical excellence.



Previously, Dalton worked in the Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat Systems Department, as the USW cybersecurity chief engineer in the Cybersecurity Division; as head of the Security Engineering Branch; and in the Office of Strategy and Technology, as the internal investment coordinator and principal investigator on projects in the areas of data science and machine learning.



Prior to joining USW Combat Systems Department, Dalton served on the staff of Division Newport’s deputy technical director and performed design, development, installation, and testing of antenna, imaging, and unmanned aerial systems in the USW Electromagnetic Sensors Department.



Before he joined the Division Newport government civilian workforce, Dalton was a project manager at General Dynamics Installation Technology leading submarine installations of electronic equipment for Division Newport’s USW Electromagnetic Sensors Department. He served for five years on active duty in the Marine Corps as an aviation electronics technician.



Dalton holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and a master’s degree in computer science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.



Dalton is also a regular contributor to the workplace podcast series, Tangents.



He replaces Dawn Vaillancourt, who was selected as Division Newport's new business director in November.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.