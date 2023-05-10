NUWC Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office has a new leader

Mark Dalton was recently selected as head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office and works with command leadership to help guide strategic communication with the workforce. Dalton has been with Division Newport since 2014 and has 22 years of combined military and civilian technical experience.

