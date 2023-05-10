Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office has a new leader

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Mark Dalton was recently selected as head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office and works with command leadership to help guide strategic communication with the workforce. Dalton has been with Division Newport since 2014 and has 22 years of combined military and civilian technical experience.

    This work, NUWC Division Newport’s Strategic Planning Office has a new leader, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

