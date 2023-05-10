CSG 5 hosts tri-lateral Intel meeting with Japan and Australia

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 8, 2023) Information Warfare Community (IWC) leaders from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 hosted a tri-lateral meeting with officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN), May 8.



Information Warfare (IW) leaders from the three nation’s maritime services met onboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to discuss opportunities for engagement in the future.



Capt. INABA Yousuke, Commander of Fleet Intelligence Command, JMSDF said “This meeting is the first meeting with Australian Navy IW counterparts for the JMSDF operational/tactical level forces, and we would like to take this opportunity to deepen cooperation among the Trilateral Navy, the US, Japan and Australia in the field of IW.”



Meetings like this serve to enhance interoperability and support future operational planning.



“Having these opportunities to exchange ideas and develop strong relationships are critical to ensure we can collaborate effectively in the information fight,” said Capt. Errol Laumann, information warfare commander for CSG 5. “Facing the region’s challenges requires constant innovation and adjustment, and by meeting regularly we make sure we can keep pace in this dynamic environment.



The last multinational naval event that involved these three countries was MALABAR 2022 hosted by JMSDF. That exercise involved navies from Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.



“Working closely with our American and Japanese friends is critical to the information and intelligence fight in this region,” said Capt. Marcus Buttler, commander of RAN Information Warfare Forces. “So much of our operational planning and coordination in the future will benefit from our meeting and discussions.”



The meeting involved discussion of ways to improve interoperability and mutual understanding between the navies in a wide variety of warfighting areas and specifically the areas where support from intelligence impacts these areas.



“CSG-5, JMSDF, and RAN are committed to the defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific and operate together across the warfighting spectrum,” said Cmdr. Matthew Meyer, the lead intelligence officer for CSG 5. “Meetings like this are a great opportunity to establish a rapport with our partners and integrate our capabilities.”



Carrier Strike Group 5 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023