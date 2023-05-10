Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG 5 hosts tri-lateral Intel meeting with Japan and Australia

    JAPAN

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 8, 2023) Information Warfare leaders from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 pose for a photo with officers from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and japan maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in the flag cabin aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Yokosuka, Japan, May 8. CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    CTF 70
    RAN
    CSG 5
    Information Warfare

