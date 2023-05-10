Online Scheduling Now Available at Select Exchange Barbershops

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has launched a new online scheduling service for barbershop appointments at select locations. (https://flic.kr/p/2ozATc5)



The initial rollout includes 33 locations under contract with Gino Morena Enterprises (GME). Scheduling is available at GMEHair.com/locations, where individuals can select their installation, preferred barber, services and appointment time.



Online scheduling brings more convenience for customers, eliminating the need for walk-ins or phone calls to set up appointments. Services can be pre-paid online, making barbershop visits more time efficient.



“Online scheduling brings another level of convenience to Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Haircuts and grooming options are an important part of military life, and we’re pleased to provide a more streamlined process for our communities.”



Exchange barbershops offer a variety of grooming services for men, women and children. All are staffed by licensed professionals experienced in military-style haircuts.



Online booking for GME locations will be integrated directly into the Digital Garrison mobile app for Army installations, tentatively planned for July 12. Scheduling through the app will include Great Clips barbershop locations at Fort Bliss and Fort Cavasos.



Online scheduling will be rolled out to more barbers, beauty salons, nail salons and day spas in the future.



Exchange barbershops that are offering online scheduling include:



· Columbus AFB · Fort Irwin · Little Rock AFB

· Davis-Monthan AFB · Fort Richardson · MacDill AFB

· Dyess AFB · Fort Riley · Moody AFB

· Edwards AFB · Fort Sill · Moon Township

· Eglin AFB · Fort Stewart · NASJRB Fort Worth

· Elmendorf AFB · Hill AFB · Peterson SFB

· F.E. Warren AFB · Hunter AAF · Redstone Arsenal

· Fort Bliss · Hurlburt Field · Travis AFB

· Fort Carson · Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling · Tyndall AFB

· Fort Drum · Joint Base Charleston · U.S. Air Force Academy

· Fort Gordon · Lackland AFB · Wright-Patterson AFB



Social-media-friendly version: Haircuts at Exchange barbershops are now easier than ever! Select barbershops now offer online scheduling, prepay options and the ability to select your favorite barber. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2p5



– 30 –



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:



Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange



Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange



Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 13:43 Story ID: 444550 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Online Scheduling Now Available at Select Exchange Barbershops, by Travis Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.