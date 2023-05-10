Volunteers honored for service at Warrior Center

FORT POLK, La. — Members of the installation Army Volunteer Corps serving the community throughout 2022 received awards during the commanding general’s installation volunteer of the year ceremony April 24 at Fort Polk’s Warrior Center.

“Volunteers are truly the heart of the community,” said Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, as he addressed an audience of leaders, volunteers and Families.

The ceremony closely followed National Volunteer Week April 16-22. Most in attendance represented volunteers from the JRTC and Fort Polk services spectrum.

“The ceremony is recognizing volunteers nominated by their units or organizations for their exceptional volunteer service,” said Lucianne Buch, the Army Volunteer Corps coordinator.

There were a number of ways the volunteers stepped forward to help including as troop leaders for the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts; Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers representatives; assistance to the American Red Cross; teachers of religious education; labor in the print shop; help at Army Community Service; mentors to youth services; administrators and event organizers for the Military Spouses Club; workers for Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; school education volunteers; youth sports coaches; leaders, co-leaders and trainers for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group and more.

Those being honored exemplified the 257 volunteers who donated time and energy to benefit the JRTC and Fort Polk community throughout the year.

Of the 21 volunteers recognized, Gardner awarded two distinguished service awards for outstanding contributions; installation volunteer of the year, Lindsay Nemec, a military spouse nominated by the 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, and installation youth volunteer of the year, awarded to Arielle Martinez, nominated by Girl Scout Troop 2172.

Along with their certificates of appreciation and engraved blue glass commendations, they received an iron anvil-shaped award with their names embossed in black lettering.

Arielle Martinez follows closely in her mother and troop leader Jade Martinez’s footsteps spending time volunteering and exercising leadership with Girl Scout Troop 2172.

Arielle hoisted her black anvil-shaped award triumphantly, then lowered it to look at her name emblazoned across the metal.

“The event is nice,” Arielle said. “I am happy to be among fellow volunteers.”

Jade and Arielle said the annual best youth award was unexpected and slightly overwhelming. “We are proud of Arielle!” Jade exclaimed.

Arielle enjoys her time mentoring Girl Scout Troop 2172 and volunteering with the Red Cross. She logged 80 hours with the Red Cross.

“She worked in labor and delivery and the woman’s health center,” Jade said.

Arielle attends many events as a Girl Scout.

“My favorite event was a two-day camp with the younger Girl Scouts,” Arielle said.

“She also volunteered to work at the installation Thrift Shop,” Jade added.

Volunteering is necessary and a force multiplier for the Army community.

“Volunteering is an activity that involves one’s time and energy to help others without any expectations or personal reward,” Gardner explained. “Volunteering is crucial for the individual and the community and makes one feel closer to the Army Family.”

The Army Volunteer Corps mission promotes volunteerism by uniting community volunteer efforts, supporting professional management, enhancing volunteer career mobility and establishing volunteer partnerships to support individual growth and life-long volunteer commitment.

“Volunteers provided 14,576 hours of service over the past 12 months!” Gardner exclaimed.

He said that if this year’s volunteers were paid by salary, the workforce hours accumulated would equal $440,000 worth of human resource assets.

The Fort Polk Army Volunteer Corp seeks innovative ideas and processes to improve the quality of life at Fort Polk through volunteer agencies.

For more opportunities, complete a volunteer registration packet, which includes Volunteer Agreement DD Form 2793 and, if you are under 18, the Parental Permission Form DA Form 5671. Register at MyArmyOneSource. For more local information, call the Fort Polk Army Volunteer Coordinator at (337) 531-1895.

