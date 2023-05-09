Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 7788478 VIRIN: 230424-A-QM174-324 Resolution: 2518x1692 Size: 3.54 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Volunteers honored for service at Warrior Center [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.