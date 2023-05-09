USNS HEEZEN HOSTS MONACO IHO RECEPTION

Photo By Christina Johnson | 230504-N-EX134-1020 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Bruce C. Heezen...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | 230504-N-EX134-1020 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64), a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship, hosted a reception for representatives of the 98 Member States that make up the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Assembly while the ship was pier side at Monaco’s Port Hercules, May 4. (U.S. Navy Photo released) see less | View Image Page

(PORT HERCULES, Monaco) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64), a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship, hosted a reception for representatives of the 98 Member States that make up the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Assembly while the ship was pier side at Monaco’s Port Hercules, May 4.



Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, attended the event along with Lt. Nikki Calisa, MSCEURAF Special Mission Ships (SMS) mission planner who coordinated the week-long visit.



“The last time this ship was here, at this very port, was in 2012,” said Capt. Shane Morton, the Master of the crew of MSC contract mariners. “We are very honored to have such distinguished guests aboard from the IHO Assembly, and to have the opportunity to show them the ship.”



Heezen pulled in on May 1 and began offering tours to IHO Assembly representatives the following two days. The visit culminated with a reception the evening of May 4.



According to the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, this type of ship conducts scientific work such as oceanography, hydrography, and many other scientific fields from the ocean floor to the stars.



The U.S. and Monaco, along with the IHO, are committed to working together and improving collaboration on the collection of scientific data to help create a safer ocean for all.



Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.