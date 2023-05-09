230504-N-EX134-1102 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64), a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship, pulled into Monaco’s Port Hercules for a scheduled port visit which included tours and a reception for representatives of the 98 Member States that make up the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Assembly, May 1-4. (U.S. Navy Photo released/courtesy of Capt. Shane Morton)
USNS HEEZEN HOSTS MONACO IHO RECEPTION
