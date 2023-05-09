Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey | SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2023) Seaman Jenascia Padilla, left, from Los Angeles, assigned...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey | SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2023) Seaman Jenascia Padilla, left, from Los Angeles, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian, right, from Guatemala City, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), participate in an intervention exercise during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) course in Sasebo, Japan, May 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey) see less | View Image Page

America Sailors Complete ASIST Training

Story by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Brittney Kinsey, USS America





SASEBO, Japan-----Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA6) completed Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) course at the base chapel aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan May 2-3.



“The purpose of ASIST is to teach Sailors the necessary skills to provide an intervention and develop a collaborative safety plan that keeps a person safe and alive with thoughts of suicide.” explained Cmdr. Arthur Robbins, chaplain and ASIST instructor aboard USS America.

During the two-day course, participants examined their attitudes about suicide while learning how to effectively recognize behaviors of persons at risk through lectures, group discussions and role play scenarios.

The lessons students learn in ASIST empower them to provide emergency first aid to persons at risk of suicidal behavior and develop intervention skills.

“The only way to intervene and prevent suicides is to train as many Sailors within a division to recognize thoughts of suicide, intervene, and develop a plan to keep a Sailor safe,” said Robbins. “Those frontline Sailors know their shipmates and can spot someone who might have a suicidal ideation and get them to safety.”



Sailors who complete ASIST learn to recognize warning signs in their peers, while giving them confidence to intervene if necessary. The training is just one of many programs the Navy uses to provide suicide prevention skills but is critical to increasing awareness and resources for Sailors.

“I wanted to be in this class to get a better understanding of how to help people,” said Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Stephanie Espinoza, assigned to America. “I think it prepared me well, learning how to deal with different situations, people from different backgrounds, and learning all these skills I’m more confident in my strengths and abilities to help others now.”

America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.