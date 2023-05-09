USS America Sailors Complete ASIST Training

SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2023) Cmdr. Arthur Robbins, from Jacksonville, Florida and chaplain assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), leads an intervention exercise during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) course in Sasebo, Japan, May 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

