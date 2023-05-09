Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Complete ASIST Training [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America Sailors Complete ASIST Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2023) Cmdr. Arthur Robbins, from Jacksonville, Florida and chaplain assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), leads an intervention exercise during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) course in Sasebo, Japan, May 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

    Suicide Prevention
    Training
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America (LHA 6)

