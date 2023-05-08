USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    04.18.2023

    Story by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan—United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka leads the way in the creation of innovative programs designed to support the healthcare of our active-duty warfighters and their families. On April 18, the hospital staff held a Cervical Cancer Awareness and Prevention Event to promote servicemember readiness by screening for one of the most preventable cancers. The resulting education raised awareness and promoted vaccination to keep people healthy. This event, streamlined the efforts of multiple departments including Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fleet and Family, Preventative Medicine, Family Practice, Immunization, Pharmacy, and Laboratory into a centralized process, making it easy for servicemembers to obtain care by breaking down traditional barriers that historically exist. “It helps us reach the Sailors at the waterfront, a necessary thing in supporting the fleet,” said LT Heather Hernandez, event coordinator and team leader, “when operations, budgets, and manning are stressed, we have to try our best to care for each other.” USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer, CAPT T. Blair Hines remarked, “the creation of events like these support our women’s health initiatives and have become critical towards keeping a medically ready force to meet the challenges of today, while innovating for tomorrow.”

    USNMRTC Yokosuka is the largest Military Treatment Facility in the INDO-PACIFIC area of responsibility, serving over 337,000 operational forces, including Seventh Fleet commands; III Marine Expeditionary Force assigned to mainland Japan; USFK in South Korea; and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. USNMRTC Yokosuka provides a vast array of healthcare to our service-members, families, and Allied Forces from primary and specialty medical care to dental services. USNMRTC Yokosuka leads the AOR with breakthrough performances in healthcare delivery Key Performance Indicators and consistently implements innovative programs to deliver specialty healthcare services efficiently across vast distances.


