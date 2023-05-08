On April 18, the hospital staff held a Cervical Cancer Awareness and Prevention Event to promote servicemember readiness by screening for one of the most preventable cancers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 7786920 VIRIN: 230504-O-TE110-477 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.75 MB Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.