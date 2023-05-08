On April 18, the hospital staff held a Cervical Cancer Awareness and Prevention Event to promote servicemember readiness by screening for one of the most preventable cancers.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 20:33
|Photo ID:
|7786920
|VIRIN:
|230504-O-TE110-477
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families
Department of the Navy
LEAVE A COMMENT