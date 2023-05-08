Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families

    USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    On April 18, the hospital staff held a Cervical Cancer Awareness and Prevention Event to promote servicemember readiness by screening for one of the most preventable cancers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 20:33
    Photo ID: 7786920
    VIRIN: 230504-O-TE110-477
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families, by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNMRTC Yokosuka supports creation of reproductive health program for warfighter and families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Women's Health
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT