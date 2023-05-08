USS Makin Island Wins Navy Excellence Awards

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht | 230104-N-VS068-1142 Fireman Kaden Banning welds a pull-up bar in the gym aboard...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht | 230104-N-VS068-1142 Fireman Kaden Banning welds a pull-up bar in the gym aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 4, 2023 in the South China Sea. Corrective maintenance is necessary to prevent corrosion to equipment and ensure personnel safety. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dominic Delahunt



SOUTH CHINA SEA – The engineering, medical, and supply departments aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) were recognized during an evaluation period for excellence in their primary functional areas.

Each award counted toward the Navy “Battle E” Award for extreme excellence in all fields, showcased by the different colored letters painted along the bridge wing of the awarded ship.

Makin Island’s supply team was awarded the “Blue E” for outstanding ability in logistics management, food service and retail service. The supply division’s overall working capabilities in their three functional areas were graded above a 95% when evaluated.

“Supply Department is extremely proud of our Sailors and Marines and the

support they provide to the crew on a daily basis,” said Master Chief Logistics Specialist Matthew Morgan, Makin island’s supply department leading chief petty officer.” We have an amazing team of hard charging personnel who are committed to professional development,

mission accomplishment, and the highest standards of conduct.”



The RED "E" for engineering survivability was awarded to the engineering team for best propulsion plant and engineering performance through various readiness evaluations and sustainability at-sea.



Makin Island’s engineering department's unique hybrid propulsion plant is one of a kind, comprised of two gas turbines and two electric propulsion motors. They also ensure habitability services such as potable water, sewage, air conditioning, and electricity for over 2,000 Sailors and Marines.



“We are always able to keep the ship moving through the hardest times, always able to adapt to a poor circumstance and make it into the best that we can,” said Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Joel Wellenstein.

Finally, the "Green H" was awarded to the medical team for excelling in medical readiness, encouraging healthy lifestyle choices and promoting the mental well-being for the Sailors and Marines aboard.



“Through short timelines and difficulties we will always work toward the collective goal along with our 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Fleet Surgical Team counterparts,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Anthony Chow. “We all value the health of those onboard and strive for it for all service members.”

Makin Island has won the “Green H” award for the 14th consecutive year. With each year a hash mark is painted under the letter, after five consecutive years a green star is painted above the letter.

“The recognition we received is a direct sign of the service members going above and beyond,” said Capt. Andria Slough, commanding officer of Makin Island. “Our crew's capability to continuously set their own bar higher is a testament to their merit and exemplary warrior toughness.”

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.