Annual State of Vandenberg Address Focuses on Accomplishments and Future Plans

Photo By Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas | U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers a keynote speech during the State of Vandenberg Space Force Base luncheon at the Pacific Coast Club, organized by the Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Valley chambers of commerce March 15, 2023. He shared that in 2022 the base had its busiest 12 months in 26 years and highlighted that Vandenberg will continue to have an integral part in the space industry's increase in activity. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

Vandenberg Space Force Base had its busiest 12 months in 26 years. This is one of the many updates Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, shared March 15, 2023, during a State of Vandenberg Space Force Base luncheon at the Pacific Coast Club, organized by the Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Valley chambers of commerce.

Long shared that in 2022, the base conducted 19 launches, and in 2023, it is scheduled for over 30, with an expected 40 launches in 2024. He highlighted that Vandenberg will play an integral part in the space industry's increase in activity and is crucial to national security.



“When you look at the increase of activity in the space industry as a whole, Vandenberg is going to be an integral part of that,” said Long. “I think it’s good to recognize how important Vandenberg is to both the space industry in general and to our national security in a lot of different ways."



Long also discussed the potential to employ over 500 additional personnel at the base by 2028. He acknowledged the challenges of growth, such as the cost of living, access to a talented workforce, and local infrastructure. Long emphasized that modernizing the base's infrastructure and creating an ecosystem that attracts talent and builds partnerships is crucial. Vandenberg has an estimated economic impact of $4.5 billion.



"We are fortunate that we are here on the Central Coast of California, with access to orbits that provides a resilience to our nation in terms of demand signal and supporting our national security customers. The growth illustrates the importance of Vandenberg, not only as a space launch base, but as a platform for strategic needs across both the Department of the Air Force and Department of Defense,” said Long.



The event concluded with the recognition of Sylvia King, who received the Robert Hatch Community Service Award. King has led a Lompoc Chamber of Commerce effort to hold a military appreciation barbecue on base each year, and the award is named for Hatch, a longtime supporter of Vandenberg and its personnel.