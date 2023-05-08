Military Shoppers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases with a New MILITARY STAR Card from May 11 to 25

Photo By Marisa Conner | Social-media-friendly version: Military shoppers can get extra savings by signing up...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Social-media-friendly version: Military shoppers can get extra savings by signing up for a MILITARY STAR card. New cardholders save 15% on all first-day purchases made May 11 through May 25. Get the additional savings on top of MILITARY STAR’s everyday discounts on gas and Exchange restaurant purchases, all while earning rewards. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2oO. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers looking for extra savings can receive 15% off all first-day purchases when they sign up for a new MILITARY STAR® card.



From May 11 through May 25, shoppers who are approved and use a new MILITARY STAR account will receive the added savings in place of the usual 10% first-day discount.



The limited-time offer is one of many ways the card helps shoppers save, including:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on online orders.



Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards with the card, including at the commissary. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan.)



“The rewards and discounts shoppers receive with the MILITARY STAR card make it a valuable cost-saving tool for the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “This special savings opportunity for new cardholders is an extra value.”



The MILITARY STAR card also offers fair and flexible terms to help build credit, including one low APR for everyone, regardless of credit score, and no annual, late or over-limit fees. Active-duty military members are eligible for additional benefits such as a 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics and a reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments.



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount when shopping the Exchange online.



The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.

