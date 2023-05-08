Air Guardsman acts as first responder to vehicle accident

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Paul Davis, NCOIC Training, Weapons and Tactics Flight with the 148th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Paul Davis, NCOIC Training, Weapons and Tactics Flight with the 148th Space Operations Squadron is presented the Diamond Sharp Award by the Vandenberg Space Force Base 1st Sgt. Council, April 18, 2023. Davis received the award for his selfless actions in aiding two victims of a serious vehicle accident on Feb. 5, 2023 in Santa Maria California. see less | View Image Page

On Feb. 5, 2023, around 5:30 p.m., Master Sgt. Paul Davis, NCOIC Training, Weapons and Tactics Flight with the 148th Space Operations Squadron was on his way home from work when there was a three-vehicle accident going northbound on the 101 freeway in Santa Maria, California. Two individuals riding on a motorcycle were side struck by a car while switching lanes, which caused a major chain reaction on the highway. This is when Davis decided he needed to respond to the accident.



“My initial thought was I need to pull over to help them as soon as possible,” said Davis. “I ride motorcycles and I understood the danger the riders were in immediately. My mindset was I

needed to try and block traffic to provide aid as soon as I could.”



Davis immediately pulled over and halted vehicle traffic driving north bound on the 101 freeway and ran to the two members laying on the pavement approximately 200 yards from where the collision took place. He immediately rendered aid by checking breathing and feeling for a pulse and began stabilizing the victims until the Santa Maria Fire Department was able to arrive.



During the accident response Davis relied on training he had received and focused on the task at hand.



“I'm a Tier One Tactical Combat Casualty Care Instructor, I train Airmen on the basic life saving techniques for those that arrive and are first on the scene of an incident,” said Davis. “Having this experience helped tremendously in providing aid to those involved in the accident.”



Davis stayed on the scene rendering aide along-side the fire department until the victims were taken by life flight to the Santa Barbara Trauma Center.



Lt. Col. Sai Demarco, 148th SOPS commander reflected on Master Sgt. Davis’s intervention.



“Master Sgt. Paul Davis demonstrated all of our Core Values exceptionally in a time of need when most others would simply drive by and call 911. I wholeheartedly believe his selfless actions saved two critically injured lives that day and I couldn't be more proud of him.”



His decisive action and training proved key in being able to make a difference in the moment.



“I've done a lot of self-reflecting. I'm internally grateful that I was in the right place at the right time. As an instructor, I tell my students that if they're ever in a life-saving situation, applying these basic life saving techniques will increase the chances of the victim's survival rate.”