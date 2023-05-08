Air Guardsman acts as first responder to vehicle accident

Master Sgt. Paul Davis, NCOIC Training, Weapons and Tactics Flight with the 148th Space Operations Squadron is presented the Diamond Sharp Award by the Vandenberg Space Force Base 1st Sgt. Council, April 18, 2023. Davis received the award for his selfless actions in aiding two victims of a serious vehicle accident on Feb. 5, 2023 in Santa Maria California.

