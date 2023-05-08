Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guardsman acts as first responder to vehicle accident

    Air Guardsman acts as first responder to vehicle accident

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Paul Davis, NCOIC Training, Weapons and Tactics Flight with the 148th Space Operations Squadron is presented the Diamond Sharp Award by the Vandenberg Space Force Base 1st Sgt. Council, April 18, 2023. Davis received the award for his selfless actions in aiding two victims of a serious vehicle accident on Feb. 5, 2023 in Santa Maria California.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:15
    Photo ID: 7785292
    VIRIN: 230418-Z-GU448-1001
    Resolution: 2778x1723
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Air Guardsman acts as first responder to vehicle accident

    ANG
    CANG
    195WG

