VP-26 Participates in Joint Exercise with JMSDF Air Patrol Squadron Two

HACHINOHE AIR BASE, Japan – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 participated in a joint Link exercise and Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATT) exercise at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hachinohe Air Base, April 19-20.



Team Trident spent two days training with JMSDF Air Patrol Squadron (VP) 2 to establish communications between the Trident’s P-8A Poseidon and VP-2’s P-3C Orion, as well as tracking an EMATT.



“The exercise is an effort to strengthen U.S. and Japan alliances,” said Capt. Tsubokura Daigo, commanding officer of VP-2. “The alliance is strong and this was shown today.”



Prior to the exercise’s commencement, the squadrons engaged in a meet-and-greet, discussed the plan of events for the exercise, and took turns touring each aircraft.



While visiting VP-2 in Hachinohe, the Tridents strengthened alliances with JMSDF Sailors by sharing a meal, conducting physical training together, and learning the Japanese Navy song “Gunkan March.”



“It is always a pleasure to watch the Sailors smile, laugh and engage with JMSDF,” said Cmdr. Lane Drummond, executive officer of VP-26. “I still remember an exercise I did with JMSDF from 2011 and I see Sailors today making similar memories.”



The Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

