VP-26 Participates in Joint Exercise with JMSDF Air Patrol Squadron Two

230419-N-HM576-0324 HACHINOHE AIR BASE, Japan (April 19, 2023) Cmdr. Lane Drummond, executive officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Tsubokura Daigo, commanding officer of Air Patrol Squadron 2, pose for a photo during a joint exercise, April 19. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 Location: HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP