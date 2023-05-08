Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-26 Participates in Joint Exercise with JMSDF Air Patrol Squadron Two [Image 5 of 6]

    VP-26 Participates in Joint Exercise with JMSDF Air Patrol Squadron Two

    HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    230419-N-HM576-0324 HACHINOHE AIR BASE, Japan (April 19, 2023) Cmdr. Lane Drummond, executive officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Tsubokura Daigo, commanding officer of Air Patrol Squadron 2, pose for a photo during a joint exercise, April 19. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 02:57
    Location: HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP 
    P-3C Orion
    JMSDF
    Hachinohe
    P-8A Poseidon

