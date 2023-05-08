AEDC takes majority of Air Force Test Center-level of AFMC 2022 Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Story by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – For the second year in a row, Arnold Engineering Development Complex nearly swept the Air Force Test Center-level competition for the Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.

    “AEDC won 12 of out the 15 award categories, which is a testament to the outstanding performance of our technical workforce and the importance of our mission,” said Ed Tucker, AEDC senior technical director.

    Nomination packages are evaluated in three areas: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.

    Unit listed is for the unit on the nomination.

    • Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Paul McCormack, 717th Test Squadron

    • Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Jeffery S. Dennison, 704th Test Group, Detachment 1

    • Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Geneva M. Chavez, 746th Test Squadron

    • Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Amanda M. Brandon, 846th Test Squadron

    • Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Michelle S. Zeisset, 846th Test Squadron

    • Engineering Technician: Sennet C. Archie, 846th Test Squadron

    • Career Achievement: Randall W. Quinn, 718th Test Squadron

    • Gen. James Ferguson Engineering Award: Robert J. Ross, 704th Test Group, Detachment 1

    • Gen. Lester L. Lyles Award: Jonathan D. Katzman, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch

    • Gen. Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: Landing Gear Test Facility Advanced Development Test Team, 704th Test Group, Operating Location AC. Team members: Brian J. Barlow, William L. Cammack and John S. Kemp

    • Capt. Roland R. Obenland Engineering Award: Capt. David A. LaBuda, 846th Test Squadron

    • Outstanding Scientist Team Award: Arcs Flight, 718th Test Squadron. Team members: Jacob Cashion, Cooper Green, 1st Lt. Gregory Landrum, Christopher Lehto, Tyler Thompson, Alexandra Wolfe and Frank Wonder

