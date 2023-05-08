AEDC takes majority of Air Force Test Center-level of AFMC 2022 Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – For the second year in a row, Arnold Engineering Development Complex nearly swept the Air Force Test Center-level competition for the Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards.



“AEDC won 12 of out the 15 award categories, which is a testament to the outstanding performance of our technical workforce and the importance of our mission,” said Ed Tucker, AEDC senior technical director.



Nomination packages are evaluated in three areas: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.



Unit listed is for the unit on the nomination.



• Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Paul McCormack, 717th Test Squadron



• Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Jeffery S. Dennison, 704th Test Group, Detachment 1



• Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Geneva M. Chavez, 746th Test Squadron



• Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Amanda M. Brandon, 846th Test Squadron



• Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Michelle S. Zeisset, 846th Test Squadron



• Engineering Technician: Sennet C. Archie, 846th Test Squadron



• Career Achievement: Randall W. Quinn, 718th Test Squadron



• Gen. James Ferguson Engineering Award: Robert J. Ross, 704th Test Group, Detachment 1



• Gen. Lester L. Lyles Award: Jonathan D. Katzman, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch



• Gen. Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: Landing Gear Test Facility Advanced Development Test Team, 704th Test Group, Operating Location AC. Team members: Brian J. Barlow, William L. Cammack and John S. Kemp



• Capt. Roland R. Obenland Engineering Award: Capt. David A. LaBuda, 846th Test Squadron



• Outstanding Scientist Team Award: Arcs Flight, 718th Test Squadron. Team members: Jacob Cashion, Cooper Green, 1st Lt. Gregory Landrum, Christopher Lehto, Tyler Thompson, Alexandra Wolfe and Frank Wonder

