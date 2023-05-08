Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio holds change of command

Photo By Allen Cordova | Cmdr. Stephani Simoni (left), of Stewartstown, PA., relinquished command of Navy...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Cmdr. Stephani Simoni (left), of Stewartstown, PA., relinquished command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio to Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal (right), of Greenville, MS., during a Change of Command Ceremony held at the Warrior & Family Support Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. Simoni’s next assignment will be at the Navy Leadership and Ethincs Center, Newport, Rhode Island. Presiding over the ceremony was Capt. Dave Webber (center), commodore, Region West, Navy Recruiting Command. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal assumed the role of commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio during a change of command ceremony at the Warrior & Family Support Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.



Cmdr. O’Neal takes command of NTAG San Antonio from Cmdr. Stephanie Simoni, who is transferring to the Navy Leadership and Ethics Center, Newport, Rhode Island.



“There cannot be progress without change,” O’Neal said. “We must embrace it; we must recommit ourselves with the renewed dedication and sense of urgency to find those young men and women that are willing and able to serve our country. We must leave this organization better than we found it and to do anything less is irresponsible.”



Before taking over as commanding officer, O’Neal served as executive officer of NTAG San Antonio, beginning August 2021. She is from Greenville, Mississippi, and started her naval career as an enlisted Machinist Mate and earned her commission through the Enlisted Commissioning Program in 2001.



During her 29 years in the service, O’Neal has served on many duty assignments, including the USS Platte (AO 186) and USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) as an enlisted Machinist Mate, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) as the Mine Warfare Officer, USS Hue City (CG 66) as the Training Officer, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) as the Engineering Officer, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Crew 212 as the Operations Officer, USS San Antonio (LPD 17) as the Executive Officer, and numerous tours at the Surface Warfare Officers School Command (SWOS) in Newport, Rhode Island, where she taught Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE), served as Auxiliaries and Electrical Officer Course Lead and then as Command Qualification Coordinator.



In addition, Cmdr. O’Neal earned a bachelor's degree in education, a master's degree in management, a master's degree in Strategy, and earned her Joint Military Professional Education (I & II).



Simoni leaves after serving over two years at NTAG San Antonio. She came to NTAG San Antonio in November 2020 to serve as the executive officer before taking over as the commanding officer in August 2021.



“I am proud to work with each of you,” said Simoni, addressing members of NTAG San Antonio. “Without a doubt the continued success of this command is due to the great people who work tirelessly to accomplish our mission while upholding the highest ideals of the United States Navy.”



Capt. Dave Webber, commodore, Region West, Navy Recruiting Command, presented Simoni with the Meritorious Service Medal for her service as executive officer and commanding officer of NTAG San Antonio. During Simoni’s tour as commanding officer, she led her team of more than 225 Sailors and civilians to recruit over 3,812 highly qualified young men and women for service in the United States Navy and Navy Reserves from over 1,100 local high schools and universities.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.