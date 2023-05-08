Allen Brothers Take Control of Balloon Corps

Courtesy Photo | James Allen (left, pointing) with one of his balloons (The Snow Collection, Museum of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | James Allen (left, pointing) with one of his balloons (The Snow Collection, Museum of Old Newbury). see less | View Image Page

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



9 MAY 1863

On 9 May 1863, James and Ezra Allen of Rhode Island became heads of the Union Army Balloon Corps. The brothers were the last commanders of the Corps before it disbanded in August 1863.



James and Ezra Allen were born in Barrington, Rhode Island, in 1824 and 1840, respectively. In the summer of 1857, James conducted his first solo flight, sparking a lifelong obsession with ballooning. He quickly became known as the “New England Aeronaut” for his frequent regional jaunts.



At the start of the Civil War, James volunteered as an aeronaut for the 1st Rhode Island Regiment and left for Washington on 19 April 1861, becoming America’s first military aeronaut. Although originally assigned to the Union Army’s Topographical Engineers, in mid-May, James set out to work with Thaddeus S. C. Lowe, who was also making a name for himself as an expert balloonist. [See This Week in MI History #101 2 August 1861] Over the next couple of years, James served as Lowe’s assistant in the newly formed Union Army Balloon Corps and frequently appears in reports to field commanders and Washington officials. The Balloon Corps provided intelligence in multiple campaigns in the East between 1862–1863.



Less is known about James’ brother, Ezra Allen. Ezra’s experience with balloons suggests he had some involvement with James’ early expeditions in New England, though it is unclear when he joined the Union Army or reunited with his brother in the Balloon Corps. He served with Lowe’s balloonists during the Fredericksburg campaign in May 1863, wherein he distinguished himself with his quick observations made from the balloon Eagle over Banks’ Ford. During the campaign, James operated the balloon Washington a mile from the Rappahannock River, where he had clear view of Confederate lines and encampments.



Although the Balloon Corps proved a valuable intelligence tool for commanders, it was rife with infighting. Just prior to its creation, four aeronauts—Thaddeus Lowe, James Allen, John Wise, and John La Mountain—sought the title of chief of aeronautics. Lowe gained prominence by showing off his aeronautical activities and extolling his work to the president and the Army’s commanding generals. However, the Corps was plagued by disorganization among its ranks. Many of the aeronauts, including Lowe, lacked military experience and showed no desire to learn. The Allen brothers were among the few who had military experience prior to joining the Balloon Corps.



Eventually, tensions between Lowe and Capt. Cyrus B. Comstock, chief engineer for the Army of the Potomac, reached a tipping point when Comstock decreased Lowe’s pay to be in line with his civilian status. An outraged Lowe resigned his position and left the service, making the Allens the most experienced balloonists in the Corps. Although the brothers were never fully recognized as chief aeronauts of the Balloon Corps, the position defaulted to them on 9 May 1863. The pair proved unable to organize the Corps in the wake of Lowe’s departure, and balloons did not appear in any other major campaigns for the Union before the Corps disbanded in early August. The brothers remained aeronauts in the Union Army through the end of the war before serving as observation balloonists to the Brazilian Army from 1867–1868 during the Paraguayan War.



Back in New England, the pair expanded their civilian balloon enterprise and became affectionately known as “America’s First Family of Aeronautics” for teaching several family members to fly. In 2003, James and Ezra were among the first inductees into the Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame and, a year later, several of their family members were also inducted under the title “Allen Family Aeronauts.” In 2006, James was also inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame.



----

