Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allen Brothers Take Control of Balloon Corps (9 May 1863)

    Allen Brothers Take Control of Balloon Corps (9 May 1863)

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    James Allen (left, pointing) with one of his balloons (The Snow Collection, Museum of Old Newbury).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 11:02
    Photo ID: 7783349
    VIRIN: 171129-O-MF537-090
    Resolution: 766x766
    Size: 163.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allen Brothers Take Control of Balloon Corps (9 May 1863), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allen Brothers Take Control of Balloon Corps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    James Allen
    American Civil War
    Union Army Balloon Corps
    Thaddeus S C Lowe
    Ezra Allen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT