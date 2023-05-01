Army Intelligence School Adopts Distinctive Unit Insignia

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



8 MAY 1961

On 8 May 1961, the U.S. Army Intelligence School (USAINTS) at Fort Holabird, Maryland, officially adopted a distinctive unit insignia (DUI) for wear by its staff and faculty. USAINTS had been created on 1 May 1955 with the merger of the Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) School at Fort Holabird and the combat intelligence training taught at the Army General School at Fort Riley, Kansas.



For six years, USAINTS used the same insignia the CIC School had adopted in 1949. [See This Week in MI History #173 18 February 1949] Maj. Gen. Richard G. Prather, who had been the commandant since November 1956, wanted an insignia that represented the broader field of intelligence. The Institute of Heraldry designed and then approved the new USAINTS Staff and Faculty DUI on 11 April 1961. At the same time, the CIC School DUI was rescinded.



Although in 1962 the official colors of the MI Branch became oriental blue and silver gray, teal blue and yellow had been used to represent Army intelligence in previous decades. Their use on the USAINTS DUI thus perpetuated that earlier history.



According to the Institute of Heraldry’s description, the tactical and strategic phases of intelligence were symbolized by the chequy background which represented a chessboard. The three divisions of the field denoted the three main phases of intelligence: collection, production, and dissemination. Wisdom and silence were symbolized by the sphinx; the color black alluded to secrecy. The architectural construction represented a place of learning, and the lamp of knowledge symbolized enlightenment. Military leadership was represented by the sheathed saber. Finally, the USAINTS motto, “Veritas, Vigilantia, Victoria” (Truth, Vigilance, Victory), was emblazoned on a ribbon around the bottom of the DUI.



On 16 July 1982, all personnel of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and School (USAICS), by then relocated to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, were authorized to wear the USAINTS DUI. Eight years later, when USAICS became the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and Fort Huachuca (USAIC&FH), all USAIC&FH personnel were authorized to wear the DUI.



