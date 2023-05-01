Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Intelligence School Adopts Distinctive Unit Insignia (8 May 1961)

    Army Intelligence School Adopts Distinctive Unit Insignia (8 May 1961)

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    On 8 May 1961, the U.S. Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird, Maryland, officially adopted a distinctive unit insignia for wear by its staff and faculty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 10:55
    Photo ID: 7783308
    VIRIN: 230508-A-SE658-481
    Resolution: 1217x1503
    Size: 330.55 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Intelligence School Adopts Distinctive Unit Insignia (8 May 1961), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Intelligence School Adopts Distinctive Unit Insignia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Huachuca
    USAICoE
    Counter Intelligence Corps
    USAICS
    USAINTS
    distinctive unit insignia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT