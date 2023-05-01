Army Intelligence School Adopts Distinctive Unit Insignia (8 May 1961)

On 8 May 1961, the U.S. Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird, Maryland, officially adopted a distinctive unit insignia for wear by its staff and faculty.
