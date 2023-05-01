U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title

Photo By Maj. Nathaniel Garcia | BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Five U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Nathaniel Garcia | BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Five U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman Wrestling Soldier-Athletes won gold medals at the Pan American Championships on May 3-4. The WCAP individual gold medalists were Spc. Dalton Duffield at 55kg, Spc. Dalton Roberts at 60kg, Pvt. Justus Scott at 72kg, Pfc. Kamal Bey at 77kg and Spc. Spencer Woods at 82kg. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia) see less | View Image Page

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Five U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman Wrestling Soldier-Athletes won gold medals at the Pan American Championships on May 3-4.



WCAP athletes also heavily contributed to Team USA earning first place in the Greco-Roman team rankings.



The WCAP individual gold medalists were Spc. Dalton Duffield at 55kg, Spc. Dalton Roberts at 60kg, Pvt. Justus Scott at 72kg, Pfc. Kamal Bey at 77kg and Spc. Spencer Woods at 82kg.



They also qualified their weight classes for USA Wrestling to compete at the Pan American Games, scheduled to be held later this year in Santiago, Chile.



Notably, Bey beat Cuba’s three-time Pan-American champion and Olympian Yosvanys Pena Flores, 2-1; Woods received a forfeit in the finals from Mexico, propelling him to his first Senior Pan-American gold medal; Duffield bounced back from a second-place finish at nationals to win an international gold during the round robin; and Scott, a new WCAP athlete, won both his first Senior national championship and his first Senior international gold. All of these achievements came on the back of the WCAP team winning the national team title just eight days previous.



WCAP is dedicated to providing Soldier-Athletes with the support and resources necessary to excel in their respective sports while simultaneously serving their country. This achievement in the Pan American Championships further highlights the program's commitment to fostering exceptional talent and demonstrating that you really can be all you can be in the U.S. Army.



Next up for wrestlers in the World Class Athlete Program is Final X, where wrestlers have a chance to qualify for the world championship team to attempt to win gold on the largest stage of the year.



Results



55 kg - Spc. Dalton Duffield

Round 1: Win over Jose Rodriguez Hernandez (Mexico), fall, 1:29

Round 2: Win over Axel Gabriel Rolon (Argentina), 9-0



60 kg - Spc. Dalton Roberts

Quarterfinal: Win over Raiber Rodriguez Orozco (Venezuela), 9-0

Semifinal: Win over Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Mexico), 8-0

Final Round: Win over Jeremy Peralta Gonzalez (Ecuador), 9-0



72 kg - Spc. Justus Scott

Round 1: Win over Jose Varela Garcia (Guatemala), 9-1

Round 2: BYE

Round 3: Win over Cole Sanderson (Canada), 9-1

Semifinal: Win over Jesus Guzman Davila (Peru), 9-0

Final: Win over Kennedy Moraes Pedrosa (Brazil), 6-2



77 kg – Pfc. Kamal Bey

Qualifying Round: Win over Jair Cuero Munoz (Colombia), 4-2

Quarterfinal: Win over David Choc Huoc (Guatemala), 12-3

Semifinal: Win over Emmanuel Benitez Castro (Mexico), 5-1

Final: Win over Yosvanys Pena Flores (Cuba), 2-1



82 kg – Spc. Spencer Woods

Round 1: Win over John Yeats (Canada), 11-0

Round 2: Win over Jose Mosquera Murillo (Colombia), 9-0

Round 3: Forfeit Win over Javier Alfredo Gomez Silva (Mexico)