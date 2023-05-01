Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title

    U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Five U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman Wrestling Soldier-Athletes won gold medals at the Pan American Championships on May 3-4. The WCAP individual gold medalists were Spc. Dalton Duffield at 55kg, Spc. Dalton Roberts at 60kg, Pvt. Justus Scott at 72kg, Pfc. Kamal Bey at 77kg and Spc. Spencer Woods at 82kg. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 7780184
    VIRIN: 230428-A-QZ176-775
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title, by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports
    wrestling
    Wcap
    ArmyWCAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT