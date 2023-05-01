BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Five U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman Wrestling Soldier-Athletes won gold medals at the Pan American Championships on May 3-4. The WCAP individual gold medalists were Spc. Dalton Duffield at 55kg, Spc. Dalton Roberts at 60kg, Pvt. Justus Scott at 72kg, Pfc. Kamal Bey at 77kg and Spc. Spencer Woods at 82kg. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7780184
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-QZ176-775
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title, by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT