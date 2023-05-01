BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Five U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman Wrestling Soldier-Athletes won gold medals at the Pan American Championships on May 3-4. The WCAP individual gold medalists were Spc. Dalton Duffield at 55kg, Spc. Dalton Roberts at 60kg, Pvt. Justus Scott at 72kg, Pfc. Kamal Bey at 77kg and Spc. Spencer Woods at 82kg. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 20:59 Photo ID: 7780184 VIRIN: 230428-A-QZ176-775 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.47 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Greco-Roman Wrestlers golden, lead Team USA to 2023 Pan American Championship title, by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.