USS Mobile (LCS 26) Gold Crew Conducts Change of Command

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 5, 2023) Cmdr. David Gardner relieved Cmdr. Christopher Bland as commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile’s (LCS 26) Gold crew during a ceremony pier side at Naval Base San Diego aboard USS Kansas City (LCS 22), May 5.

Bland, a native of Medford, N.J., led the Mobile Gold crew as they initially embarked the ship, completed arduous shipboard certifications, and ensured the ship was in top material condition before the ship departed on its maiden deployment.

“I have had the privilege of being a Mobile plank owner for both crews, serving as Blue Crew’s commissioning executive officer, and Gold crew’s first commanding officer,” said Bland. “The Mobile Gold Sailors’ positivity, relentless initiative, and professionalism combine into one highly lethal and extremely prepared team. It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside these men and women.”

Under Bland’s command, the Gold crew received the Battle Effectiveness award for their overall readiness to execute its combat mission. The Battle “E” competition is conducted to strengthen and evaluate both command and overall Force warfighting readiness and to recognize outstanding command performance.

Gardner, a native of Bishop, Calif., was previously the executive officer of Mobile Gold crew.

Mobile, homeported in San Diego, Calif., is a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One and is currently on deployment in the Indo-Pacific region with Blue crew embarked. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

