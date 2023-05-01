Calling All Patriotic Pets! Exchange’s Photo Contest Giving Away $3,000 in Gift Cards

DALLAS – Military shoppers whose furry friends have the purr-fect patriotic look can win a share of $3,000 in prizes in the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Royal Canin.



From May 1 through May 31, eligible Exchange shoppers 18 years and older worldwide—including honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard employees and retirees—can participate in the patriotic-themed pet photo contest. Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes and submit a photo of their pet adorned in a patriotic costume or posing against a patriotic backdrop for a chance to win.



Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Eight runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“Pets are an important part of our families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This is a fun way to show some love to the four-legged friends who provide so much joy and companionship to Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military families.”



Contest rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be selected on or around June 16.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact TSgt B. Eli Smith, 702-643-3830 or Smithbenj@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 16:25 Story ID: 444144 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Calling All Patriotic Pets! Exchange’s Photo Contest Giving Away $3,000 in Gift Cards, by TSgt Benjamin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.